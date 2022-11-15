New, improved Upland Tropical Rainforest project at National Aquarium completed

BALTIMORE - The National Aquarium is home to dozens of tropical species and plants, a recreation of a South American rainforest right here in Baltimore.

"This remarkable pyramid of glass has defined Baltimore's skyline for five decades," said John Racanelli, CEO, National Aquarium.

The $8 million renovation project of the iconic pyramid topped building at the National Aquarium known as the Upland Tropical Rainforest is now complete.

On Tuesday, aquarium staff and local leaders unveiled the new and improved space while hosting a ribbon cutting.

"It was just obvious that when the replacement was necessary that this was something, a project that the state of Maryland most certainly invested in and was very proud to do so," said Bill Ferguson, Maryland State Senate President

Since the spring, crews have been working to replace all 684 panes of glass, a much needed step due to the natural aging process of the glass.

The new energy efficient glass will help control temperatures inside the exhibit from getting too warm, creating a pleasant experience for the animals, plants and guests.

It also has a permanent acid-etching to protect migrating birds from striking the glass and equipped with colorful LED lighting on the outside.

"Finally, we can join in the celebration for ravens and orioles mania with purple and orange lights," said Racanelli.

As for what happens to the original glass from 1981, Racanelli said not one piece of glass has gone to waste.

"We were able to recycle 100 percent of the old glass which was 46 tons of glass and it's now reflective paint striping in a highway near you in Maryland," said Racanelli.

Staff members and local leaders said they're ready to welcome visitors to check out and enjoy the new and improved space for years to come.

"What's really amazing are the experiences that young children will have as they walk up this platform and see something they will have never seen before that will allow them to dream and think differently about the world, that's what this project is really about," said Ferguson.