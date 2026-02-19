Nelly, Vanilla Ice headline Baltimore Orioles' post-game concerts

Music performers Nelly and Vanilla Ice will be headlining the Birdland Summer Music Series following two Baltimore Orioles games this season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The concerts are free for those who purchase tickets to the games.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy award-winning rapper, will be on stage after the Orioles play the Athletics on Saturday, May 9. He is known for his popular hits "Hot in Herre," "Country Grammar," "Ride Wit Me," and "Dilemma."

Vanilla Ice will be part of the "I Love the 90s" concert following the Orioles game on Friday, August 21 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will be joined by 90s music superstars Tone Loc, Tag Team, and Treach from Naught by Nature.

Vanilla Ice burst onto the music scene in the early 90s with his mega hit "Ice Ice Baby." Tone Loc is known for hits "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina." Tag Team had the hit "Whoomp! (There It Is). Treach and Naught by Nature came out with "Hip-Hop Hooray," "Everything's Gonna be Alright," and "Naught by Nature."

Fans can purchase on-field passes at this website.

Baltimore Orioles 2026 outlook

The Baltimore Orioles open their season at Oriole Park on March 26 against the Minnesota Twins. They will follow that with a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers.

The Orioles have reached the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. In 2024, they had a disappointing last place finish.

However, this offseason, they added power hitters Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward to their offense, along with veteran pitchers Chris Bassitt and Shane Baz.

The Orioles are looking to build around their young and talented players -- Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Dylan Beavers and Samuel Basallo.