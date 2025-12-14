Alonso's arrival gives Baltimore Orioles credibility, proving they can land a major free agent

Pete Alonso brings more than a powerful bat to the Baltimore Orioles.

His arrival also adds credibility to a franchise that pulled off an impressive rebuild, only to hit a snag after being somewhat passive in the free agent market.

The Orioles introduced Alonso on Friday at Camden Yards after reaching a $155 million, five-year deal with the slugging first baseman earlier in the week. It's a contract that dwarfs Baltimore's other signings over the past several years, when the team has instead stuck mostly to short-term deals.

"I think there's a lot of factors that led to this being the right moment. First of all, it's the right player," team president Mike Elias said. "We were really looking to take our lineup over the top with a middle-of-the-order bat, an impact hitter, and a right-handed one to boot."

Alonso, agent Scott Boras, Elias and owner David Rubenstein were at the dais for the news conference — along with a plush polar bear that was displayed next to Rubenstein in a nod to Alonso's nickname. Alonso was presented with a No. 25 jersey. He wore No. 20 with the New York Mets, but that's off limits in Baltimore because it's retired after Hall of Famer Frank Robinson wore it.

Rubenstein did compare acquiring Alonso to when the Orioles acquired Robinson from the Cincinnati Reds before the 1966 season. Even if Alonso doesn't quite reach those heights, Baltimore has shown its own fans it can compete for and land a major free agent.

The start of something

That hadn't happened in a while, and even among the young prospects the Orioles have brought up recently, only catcher Samuel Basallo has been signed to a long-term deal. Elias and Boras were asked if there might be conversations about some of the agent's other clients.

Elias joked they could start negotiating right there on live video. Boras, for what it's worth, said he has heard from a few Baltimore players — infielders Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg — since Alonso's deal.

"Having calls from Jackson and Gunnar and Westy, after this was done, the light that it shines on how the players in that locker room feel about the commitment, to how they can compete, in really one of the toughest divisions in baseball," Boras said. "That comes organically. The minute it's done, it has that immediate impact."

Pop to the lineup

Alonso was a five-time All-Star with the Mets, and he's one of a trio of fan favorites to leave this offseason, along with closer Edwin Díaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

"I've really enjoyed playing in New York. I'm very gracious for that opportunity," Alonso said. "There's some amazing people over there. Whether it be the locker room staff, clubbies, it was phenomenal. I really enjoyed my time. But this right here, this organization, this city, I'm so proud to call it home."

Alonso is the career home run leader for the Mets after hitting 264 in seven seasons. He batted .272 with 38 homers and 126 RBIs this year after a slow free agent market last offseason led him to return to New York.

He arrives now to join a Baltimore team that has plenty of young hitting talent with players like Henderson, Holliday, Westburg and catcher Adley Rutschman. The Orioles won the AL East in 2023 and earned a wild card last year. Then they fell all the way to last place in 2025 due to injuries, poor pitching and offensive regression.

Alonso can't help on the mound, but his presence could take some of the pressure off Baltimore's young position players.

"How I'm going to help is share my experience, and pretty much share whatever has helped me kind of step and rise to the occasion," he said. "I want to be an open book, pretty much to everyone in the clubhouse. For me, I take pride in that. Not only do I love performing, but ultimately I love forging great relationships and being a great teammate."