Neighbors recall the 'frantic' moments during a Southwest Baltimore fire that injured four children

BALTIMORE -- A fast-moving fire in Southwest Baltimore that sent four children to the hospital and took firefighters nearly two hours to contain is being investigated.

Fire officials said five people were in the fiery two-story home on Frederick Avenue Sunday evening.

"There's always an inherent danger with fires, but it's basically more extremely difficult when you're searching for people and know people's lives are in danger," Baltimore City Fire Department Capt. Michael Winn said.

Officials said a 48-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were treated and hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

An eight-year-old boy was treated at the scene, but not transported, officials said.

"I saw some people that's frantic as I walked out to the street we are on now," a neighbor said. "I saw a fire and I saw a little kid crying really bad and I saw the people comforting him."

Neighbors are reacting after fire officials confirm five people were treated for injuries.

"My sister called out fire and I ran to the front door and when I opened the door, I saw the flames gusting from the front," neighbor Trumilla Cooper said.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames before working to rescue those trapped inside.

"When I got outside it had to have been seven fire trucks, several ambulances," Cooper said. "I was tremendous. I was really impressed."

It's not clear what caused the fire.