4 people injured following house fire in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters battled the flames of a house fire in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to the local firefighters' union.

Five people were inside a house in the 2500 block of Frederick Avenue when a fire started around 8 a.m., according to fire officials.

Four of them needed medical assistance, union officials said.

"There's always an inherent danger with fires, but it's basically more extremely difficult when you're searching for people and know people's lives are in danger," Baltimore City Fire Department Capt. Michael Winn said.  

As first responders were headed to the fire site, a patrol car was involved in a collision about five blocks north of it, according to authorities.

No one was injured during the collision, police said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

