Maryland man sentenced to 18 months for setting fire to neighbors home after dispute

A Severna Park man was sentenced to 18 months in jail Wednesday for setting fire to a neighbor's home on Belhaven Court in April.

Aaron Marshall Keel, 60, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

The fire happened April 13 at a home where the owners were conducting renovations and planning to have family move in. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, however.

Keel was sentenced to 20 years, with all but 18 months suspended. He waived credit for 169 days already served.

Following his jail term, Keel must serve five years of supervised probation, pay $1,000 in restitution to cover the victims' homeowner's insurance deductible, participate in mental health and anger management treatment, and avoid contact with the victims.

Arson investigation leads to arrest

Keel was arrested in April after police said he broke into a home at 3 Belhaven Court on April 13 and intentionally set a fire. Police checked neighborhood security cameras and found surveillance footage showing Keel approaching the house from the woods around 2:20 a.m.

The footage also showed Keel breaking into the home and throwing evidence into a dumpster behind Oak Hill Elementary School. Investigators learned that Keel had purchased a gas can and pump sprayer the day before.

Officials said Keel knew the homeowner, Anne Arundel County Detective Matthew Johnson. Keel had previously tried to sue Johnson for defamation, but the suit was dismissed, according to court documents.

Prosecutors believe Keel's motive for the crime stemmed from disputes related to Homeowners Association matters. Charging documents showed there was a history of conflict between Keel and the Johnsons at Homeowners Association board meetings.