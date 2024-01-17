Neighborhood coming to grips with deaths of siblings in Cecil County

BALTIMORE - A Cecil County community is now riddled with questions after two siblings —ages 10 and 14— were found dead in their home Tuesday afternoon in Perryville.

Their deaths prompted a suspicious death investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to a home around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Cole Street in Perryville.

Investigators say the 12-year-old sister of the children came home and found them unconscious on their bedroom floor. Medical personnel attempted emergency medical care, but they were pronounced dead.

Troopers said the children — Gaige Dehaven, 10, and Skylar Jones, 14, were living in the house with their mother. They were students at Cecil County Public Schools, the district confirmed Wednesday.

"I'm here every day. I know every person and I know what's happening.. and it's sad that they are young kids," said Williem "Bill" Malesh, who is a former member of the Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education and lives across the street. "I know our police department, we have a large one that will accomplish that. And it remains a tragedy. I think of my own kids every time something like this happens."

WJZ stopped by the home where the victims were found to see if their parents or if anyone was home but no one answered the door.

Our crews spoke with those who live nearby and they say they are in disbelief about the news.

"We're not really sure what the circumstances are anytime kids perish, you know, it's terrible," said Gary Riley, a Perryville resident.

A search warrant was obtained for the house where drug paraphernalia was found along with other items of evidentiary value.

Investigators are now awaiting results from a toxicology report.