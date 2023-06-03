Nearly 100 fugitives in Maryland arrested during Operation Washout

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Marshals Service joined forces with local law enforcement agencies to arrest the state's most violent criminals, including gang members.

The law enforcement agency announced that officers nabbed dangerous people during a four-week multiagency investigation and took them off the streets.

The investigation, known as Operation Washout, led to the arrest of nearly 100 fugitives. The details of it were announced in a press conference.

During the press conference, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron explained how investigators used a network of task forces to arrest the fugitives.

The operation began on May 1 and ended on May 26.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said it would make the city's communities safer.

"As a result of this operation, the following arrests were made among others, 17 homicide arrests 16 attempted murder arrests, 19 robbery arrests, and 19 first-degree assault arrests," he said.

The operation extended into Prince George's County, too.

"I am the newly elected sheriff of Prince George's County . . . and I can say we are changing the narrative not only here in Prince George's County but throughout the state of Maryland," Prince George's County Sheriff John D.B. Carr said.

The operation has ended, but investigators say that they are still busy trying to close other cases.