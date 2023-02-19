Watch CBS News
Navy takes down Loyola Maryland 65-53

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Daniel Deaver had 19 points in Navy's 65-53 win over Loyola Maryland on Saturday night.

Deaver had eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (17-11, 10-6 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Christian Jones was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Midshipmen.

Kenny Jones finished with 15 points for the Greyhounds (10-19, 5-11). Alonso Faure added 13 points for Loyola. In addition, Golden Dike had 11 points and nine rebounds.

A 17-2 run in the second half turned a four-point deficit into an 11-point lead for Navy. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 7:21 PM

