U.S. Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard ships to dock in Baltimore for Fleet Week festivities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's fleet week is full steam ahead, and it honors members of the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard whose ships will be docked around Baltimore.

Organizers say they are battening down the hatches and making final preparations for the event.

"You have to be here and experience it," Michael McGeady, president emeritus of Sail Baltimore, said.

The event starts on June 12 when the ships sail into the harbor. Organizers say that day will be filled with pageantry, including the sailors saluting Ft. McHenry as they pass by as well as a performance by the Navy Band.

The event brings with it activities and experiences for people of all ages. The event includes free access to the fleet, fly overs, and festivals. There are also educational opportunities for children, live music, food events, and 5k run among other events.

"We started conducting fleet weeks here in Baltimore and in 2012. We've had a fleet week event here every two years since," Rob Shaffer, director of operations for Naval District Baltimore, said.

Ships from the U.S. Navy, and U.S. Coast Guard as well as military aircraft will be on full display across Baltimore, showcasing the best the military has to offer.

"To see the work that the navy does because the navy does all their work over the horizon, and it's also just a great opportunity for folks to come down to the waterfront in joy, the inner harbor," Rowsom added.

Fleet Week started decades ago in cities across the nation, as an opportunity for sailors to deboard their ships, interact with the public, and visit the sites in a port city. Baltimore is a prime spot for this event because of its proximity to Annapolis and our nation's capital.

"We publicize to them that liberty is the mission, so we really want to get the sailors out and interacting with the public and in telling their stories," Shaffer added.

"[The Navy] can bring their sailors here they can go to the Naval Academy. They can go to the Pentagon. They can move around this wonderful city with all its restaurants," McGeady continued.

This year there will be attractions at the Inner Harbor, North Locust Point, and Fells Point while flyover planes will be stationed at Martin State Airport.

"The largest ship is about 600 feet long. The USS Marinette is going to be on the west wall [of the Inner Harbor]. One very special ship we've got from the Navy is the DDG or destroyer. We haven't had one of those here for fleet week before and we also have the Coast Guard Cutter Rankin," Rowsom said.

After the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, organizers were not sure if this event would go on as planned. As the temporary and limited access channel opened, organizers began discussing what they could bring in for the showcase. With the full channel nearly cleared, they say it is full steam ahead and they owe it all to Unified Command.

"Which is miraculous given the amount of time that's gone by. So, we see this last week as a celebration of all those people that made that possible," McGeady continued.

This is a celebration of Baltimore, Maryland, the port, and the rich maritime history that flows in these waters.

"Baltimore's waterfront is a part of American history. Fort McHenry is right there. The Star-Spangled Banner [was written here]. It's where the British advance was stopped during the War of 1812 after they burned Washington," McGeady continued. "This gritty maritime community is what it's all about and we appreciate what the sailors and marines and the airmen do on our behalf. So, it's our chance to say thank you."

On June 12 ships will make their way into the harbor, which will be a moment of celebration. Then they will leave the port on June 18 – embarking on their next journey protecting the United States here and abroad.