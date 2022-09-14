Event organizers celebrate the successful return of Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week has set sail.

This year's flyover event was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Thousands of people from all over the world visited Inner Harbor to take part in the festivities.

Spectators drank in the sights.

There was live music by members of the Navy band, military flyovers, and even a crab soup cook-off.

Some of them came scrambling for last-minute tours of the harbor and vessels.

"I'm just here for the day, so I will see what we've got going on," one man said.

Ships began to slowly depart from the area as the flyover festivities came to a close.

Sailors and Marines devoted some of their time to community projects, training with local cadets and removing weeds from Druid Hill Park.

Organizers are calling the "post-pandemic event" a success.

They are happy with the large turnout and are still trying to tally up just how many guests were at Fleet Week.