Navy football ready to keep momentum going into 2025 season

Navy football ready to keep momentum going into 2025 season

Navy football ready to keep momentum going into 2025 season

There are high expectations that come with playing sports at the United States Naval Academy.

The Midshipmen football team, coming off a 10-3 record and a win over Army last season, is looking to ride the momentum into this season.

Of course, Navy is identified at the end of the year by the result against its military rival Army, in the last game of the regular season. Navy dominated that game 31-13 in Landover, Maryland.

This year's game will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 13.

"You know, you follow a season like we had and finish on a high note, so great momentum going into the offseason," Navy head football coach Brian Newberry said. "And you know we had four tough years before that, so there's kind of been a psychological shift."

The Hovath effect

That psychological shift was ignited by the play of quarterback Blake Horvath, a senior from Ohio.

Horvath was named one of the Top 100 college football players in 2025 by Pro Football Network. He is also on the Johnny Unitas Watch List, an award that will ultimately be given to the nation's best quarterback.

"I think there's an immense amount of pride that I have for the team, and a lot of people at the school have for this team," Horvath said. "So just being able to be that for other people, I think, is what brings us joy more than anything else, is being that sense of camaraderie that brings everyone together and gets to pack Marine Corps Stadium every Saturday."

Last season, Horvath had 1,246 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, while passing for 1,353 yards with 13 TDs and four interceptions.

Navy's ready for more

Navy racked up 10 wins in 2024, becoming the sixth team in the program's history to win at least 10 games.

Along with securing the President's Trophy, the Midshipmen defeated Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was the first time Navy beat an SEC team since 2004.

The Midshipmen open their season at home against Virginia Military Institute on Saturday, August 30.

"It's a blessing to be able to have the season that we had last year and be able to come into this season with all the supporters that we have," Navy offensive lineman Landon Robinson. "It's a blessing, but we got to put in the work to continue to have that happen, so I'm excited to keep working."