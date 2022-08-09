National Weather Service confirms path of EF-1 tornadic waterspout in Smith Island

BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornadic waterspout with peak wind speeds of 110 mph touched down in Smith Island last week.

A waterspout touched down just southwest of the island about 7:20 p.m. "before moving ashore and capsizing several boats longer than 25 feet" in the Sheep Pen Gut waterway, according to the agency.

After reaching an estimated 110 mph near the intersection of Marsh and Smith Island roads, the "tornado ripped the roof off of Island Time Bed and Breakfast and another block building right after this point," the agency said. "In addition, a mobile home just north of these two buildings was completely destroyed and one resident was injured."

The storm then weakened slightly on its way to the north side of the island. But it damaged an outbuilding near the post office and overturned a golf cart before moving into the Chesapeake Bay.

Tiffanie Woutila started recording on her cell phone as the storm grew more intense.

"We heard heavy rain. I got the phone out to take video of the thunderstorm. We had no idea it was a tornado until a roof flew in front of the house," Woutila told WJZ. "Once I heard the tornado pass, I looked out the back window and I saw the lady's house behind me was just completely collapsed."

Seventeen homes were damaged according to the governor's office. At least three were severely damaged.

Smith Island is a unique and historic part of Maryland—home to its namesake cake, Maryland's state dessert—and a way of life that has changed little since CBS News' Walter Cronkite narrated a documentary about the island in 1965.

Fewer than 300 people live there now.