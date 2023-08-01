Watch CBS News
Local News

National Night Out brings law enforcement, residents, community groups together

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

National Night Out brings law enforcement, residents, community groups together
National Night Out brings law enforcement, residents, community groups together 01:44

BALTIMORE- Events gathering law enforcement agencies, organizations and neighbors is happening across Maryland.

National Night Out is held to strengthen relationships between communities and those who serve them.

There are more than 60 of these events happening Tuesday evening all across Baltimore City.

WJZ is in Park Heights where Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott kicked things off.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.