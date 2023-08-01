National Night Out brings law enforcement, residents, community groups together

BALTIMORE- Events gathering law enforcement agencies, organizations and neighbors is happening across Maryland.

National Night Out is held to strengthen relationships between communities and those who serve them.

There are more than 60 of these events happening Tuesday evening all across Baltimore City.

WJZ is in Park Heights where Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott kicked things off.