A Maryland dog was crowned the winner of the Sporting Group during the 2026 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia.

The curly-coated retriever named Raisin hails from Tracys Landing in Anne Arundel County.

Handler Tristen Miller with the 2026 National Dog Show Sporting Group winner, a curly coated retriever named "Raisin." Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

The honor of Best in Show went to a black and tan coonhound named Rocker from Bedford, Iowa. He won the Hound Group before advancing in the Best in Show round and has earned the top title 15 times.

"He is an outstanding example of what the breed standard is right now," judge Lorraine Bisso said in a news release announcing his win. "He's just a beautiful dog. He's got a very masculine head. It's correct for the breed in terms of length and width."

These were this year's top dogs across the seven different judging groups:

Herding — a Pembroke Welsh corgi named Brandi of Merced, California

Hound — a tan coonhound named Rocker of Bedford, Iowa

Non-sporting — a Lhasa Apso named Kissy of Conroe, Texas

Sporting — a curly-coated retriever named Raisin of Tracys Landing, Maryland

Terrier — a Norfolk Terrier named Rambo of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania

Toy — a Pomeranian named Aslan of Alpharetta, Georgia

Working — a Newfoundland named Biggie Smalls of Boxford, Massachusetts

Raisin wins 2026 Sporting Group

Handler Tristen Miller with the 2026 National Dog Show Sporting Group winner, a curly coated retriever named "Raisin." Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

The Sporting Group is made up of 27 different breeds that are all associated with hunting.

"The invention of the gun led to the development of the sporting, or gun dogs, to aid in hunting upland game birds and waterfowl, performing at the direction of the hunter," according to the National Dog Show's website. "While a number of these breeds perform more than one task, it is generally the duty of pointers and setters to point and mark game, for spaniels to flush game, and for retrievers to recover dead and wounded game."

The 27 breeds include a variety of pointers, setters, retrievers and spaniels, among others.

Last year's Sporting winner was an English setter named Tyler from Pemberville, Ohio.