Rocker, a black and tan coonhound, took home the top honors Thursday as Best in Show during the 2026 National Dog Show in Philadelphia.

The coonhound defeated six other outstanding dogs to claim the show's top honor, the National Dog Show said in a statement to CBS News.

"There were seven outstanding examples of their different breeds. I mean, it's a tough decision," said Lorraine Bisso, a show judge from Louisiana. She praised Rocker's physical appearance and his athletic ability in the show ring.

"He has beautiful feet. He has a lovely forechest — which is necessary, because he's going to run for 25 miles. Tail is up. I mean, this is a hunting hound," Bisso said.

"He's just a beautiful dog," she added.

Rocker, a black and tan coonhound, nabs Best in Show at the 2026 National Dog Show. Steve Donahue / The National Dog Show

A Lhasa apso named Kissy nabbed reserve Best in Show.

The show, which is put on by the American Kennel Club in Philadelphia, took place on Nov. 14 and 15 but was televised on Thanksgiving. There are more than 190 AKC-registered breeds assigned to one of seven groups representing characteristics and functions they were originally bred for, according to the show. There is the toy group, terrier group, working group, sporting group, hound group, non-sporting group and herding group.

Rocker won the hound group competition before advancing to the Best in Show round. Although Rocker has been crowned Best in Show 15 times at the National Dog Show, his California-based handler Mandy Clevenger was surprised by his win this year.

"I just didn't expect it. It was great. What was a wonderful win," she said.

Clevenger, who has handled Rocker since he started his show career at 6 months old, said the dog was energized by the crowd and "loves all the people," and he "loves all the commotion."

Rocker is expected to be among the contenders at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show early next year in New York City.

Coonhound Rocker competes in the National Dog Show in Philadelphia. Steve Donahue / The National Dog Show

The other 2026 National Dog Show group winners were: