NARCAN available in several vending machines in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS -- Usually when you think of vending machines, you think of junk food. But in Anne Arundel County, there's now some filled with lifesaving medication.

Seven vending machines are now filled with naloxone, also known by its brand name NARCAN. The nasal spray reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

It's a lifesaving medicine.

Sam Libbon found that out when hers was saved on Jan. 6, 2016.

Thanks to naloxone, she said she's had eight more years of memories -- eight more years of life for herself and her loved ones.

"My daughter's here with me, I get to be a mother to her and my son," Libbon said. "One of the biggest events, ten days after my overdose, I got to hold my baby granddaughter."

LIbbon was among several who celebrated the new vending machines Monday at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

The department said it's part of its overall harm reduction strategy. By making it more accessible, more people will be prepared to save a life.

New vending machines around Anne Arundel County aren’t filled with junk food, instead they’re filled with lifesaving medicine.



Narcan is now available in as quick as you can press 3 buttons, free of charge.



Details on how it’s all possible, starting at 5 @wjz pic.twitter.com/sOwtYDeSt2 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) March 11, 2024

"Sometimes [opioid overdoses are] accidental, also you don't always know who's struggling and who might be misusing substances," said Dr. Tonii Gedin, Anne Arundel County's Health Officer. "Being prepared is something we'd like for the general population to do as well."

Also inside the vending machines are strips to test for fentanyl and xylazine, which is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer, as well as rapid COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks.

All of the items in these vending machines are free of charge, thanks to state grants and other funding.

Here are the locations of the seven vending machines:

Brooklyn Park Library / 1 E. 11th Ave, Baltimore

Deale Library / 5940 Deale Churchton Rd, Annapolis

Eastport Community Center / 1014 President St, Annapolis

Jennifer Road Detention Center / 131 Jennifer Rd, Annapolis

Severn Center / 1160A Reece Rd, Severn

Ordinance Road Correctional Center / 600 E. Ordinance Rd, Glen Burnie

Health Services Building / 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis

The one located at the Health Services building will soon be moved to the Glen Burnie Health Center, which is at 416 A St SW, when construction at that center is completed.

These locations were picked based on data showing where the highest levels of overdose are in the county, according to Gedin.

"In just one month, we've already restocked both of our machines," said Christopher Klein, the superintedent of detention facilities. "Thus further supporting the clear need to be able to access these items and that this is the right thing to do."

Libbon said the machines will help lessen the stigma around the issue. But, most importantly, they'll help others get the opportunity to keep living -- like she did.

"I know the feeling [of being an addict], I know it doesn't feel good, but their lives matter, too," she said.