Maryland man pleads guilty to murder in connection with 2024 Baltimore shooting

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to murder, assault and attempted robbery in connection with a deadly shooting in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood, according to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

According to court records, Quontay Spinks, 19, killed 36-year-old Antonio Peoples in September 2024 and injured Peoples' girlfriend in a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street.

Court officials said Spinks also pleaded guilty to several other offenses that occurred before the shooting.

He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on April 27.

Deadly shooting in Harbor East

Baltimore police responded to the shooting on Sept. 14, 2025, where they found Peoples suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, court records show.

Peoples was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Four projectiles and 42 bullet casings were found at the scene, along with blood and clothing, according to court officials.

A surveillance camera captured the incident, officials said. Investigators reviewed the footage and found that Peoples and his girlfriend were standing outside The Ruxton restaurant when a vehicle parked near them.

The video showed suspects getting out of the car and pointing a firearm at Peoples and his girlfriend as they approached.

According to court records, the suspects tried to rob the couple of their necklaces. Peoples resisted, eventually disarmed one of the suspects and began to shoot at them from the ground.

The suspects then shot Peoples before fleeing the scene, records show. Peoples' girlfriend was grazed by a stray bullet, court officials said.

Investigators eventually identified Spinks as a suspect. They obtained his cellphone data, which showed he was near the scene at the time of the shooting.

Spinks was arrested in Washington, D.C. in November 2024. He admitted to the attempted robbery and the shooting, court officials said.

Pleading guilty to prior offenses

During a court hearing in November 2024, a judge revealed that Spinks was a student at Garnet-Patterson S.T.A.Y High School in Washington, D.C. and has a long criminal history.

Detectives said they were working with other law enforcement agencies in the region to further investigate his involvement in additional crimes.

On Thursday, court officials said Spinks also admitted that he was involved in other incidents that happened between Sept. 12, 2024, and Oct. 4, 2024.

He pleaded guilty to an attempted murder case, two armed carjackings and four armed robberies, according to officials.