Murder of pregnant woman and baby in Howard County has family in "wait mode" for justice

BALTIMORE - The family of a pregnant woman and her child who were shot to death in Columbia, Maryland, in 2020, are still waiting for justice.

Howard County Police still have no suspect in the 2020 murders of Rabiah Ahmad and her baby Ahja.

Posting about it on Facebook, police said investigators followed many leads over the years in search of the person responsible.

There is a reward of up to $30,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Ahmad is originally from Florida and that's where her family remains. They've been painfully waiting all these years for answers.

Anita Najiy, Ahmad's aunt, told WJZ that the worst part is not knowing the motive behind her loved ones' deaths.

"We're in wait mode," Najiy said.

Najiy told WJZ the family is still imploring anyone to come forward with information.

"[We're asking people to] put themselves in our position," Najiy said. "If it was their loved ones, would they want justice to be sought for their family member?"

Police responded to the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive around 11 p.m. on July 31, 2020. There they found Ahmad, who was seven months pregnant, shot once.

Doctors delivered Ahja after the shooting, but she died five days after the shooting.

Police believe Ahmad wasn't the intended target of the shooting.

While there hasn't been a suspect yet, police released video of a potential suspect vehicle -- an older-model white sedan seen around the 8000 block of Harriet Tubman Lane shortly after the shooting.

Police and other elected leaders, including Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, have continued to bring attention to this case over the years.

Meanwhile, the family continues to wait, hopeful someone comes forward -- especially the suspect.

"I pray that there are some redeeming qualities within you, that you would turn yourself in," Najiy said.

Again, the reward for information in this case is up to $30,000. You can send tips by calling 410-313-STOP, or emailing HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Tips can be sent anonymously.