Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2022 fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters

Three counts of second-degree murder have been dropped against a Baltimore man accused of setting a fire in a vacant rowhome in 2022 that killed three firefighters, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office said.

James Barnett, 58, is on trial for allegedly setting the fire at a rowhome on Stricker Street on Jan. 24, 2022. The fire killed Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

A spokesperson for the State's Attorney's Office said charges of arson, three counts of involuntary manslaughter and five counts of reckless endangerment will be submitted to the jury for consideration Wednesday.

The trial began in early October. Jurors have heard testimony from witnesses and fire investigators, along with other evidence, including video showing events leading up to the fire.

Investigators detail evidence in fire

During the state's opening statement, Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Salem described how investigators connected Barnett to the fire, including through surveillance footage that helped track his movements.

ATF Special Agent Adam St. John testified that he was called to 205 Stricker Street to help investigators establish a forensic timeline of the fire.

St. John said he located several cameras near the scene and recovered footage from a mosque. The video began recording the night before the fire and showed a person walking toward the back of the rowhome.

St. John testified that four flashes of light appeared over about 20 seconds. Investigators believe Barnett was inside the home for approximately eight minutes and that the flashes occurred during that time.

The footage later showed smoke coming from the home as the fire intensified, with sparks visible and the sound of crackling flames audible.

St. John said he reviewed 24 hours of continuous footage to determine who left the home before the fire. He testified that no one other than the person investigators identified as Barnett was seen leaving.

Maryland State Fire Marshal investigator Melissa Decker also testified about evidence collected during the investigation.

Decker said that on Feb. 25, 2022, she and another investigator saw Barnett pushing a shopping cart down the street and followed him to a home they believed was vacant.

After waiting several hours for the property owner's consent to enter, investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered several items, including a blue-and-yellow jacket, a black jacket, cloth gloves, a hairbrush, an Arizona iced tea bottle and a cellphone.

Defense argues evidence does not add up

Barnett's public defender, Jason Rodriguez, told jurors during opening statements that they would hear a "puzzling case" that "doesn't add up."

Rodriguez argued that the evidence would ultimately show Barnett is innocent.

"Obviously what happened was a tragedy, but a further tragedy is trying to blame ... and criminally hold Mr. Barnett," Rodriguez said.