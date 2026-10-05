Testimony begins in trial of man accused of Baltimore rowhome fire that killed 3 firefighters

Nearly five years after a deadly rowhome fire in southwest Baltimore, the man accused of starting it is standing trial.

James Barnett is facing second-degree murder, second-degree arson, and other charges in connection with the Jan. 24, 2022, fire on South Stricker Street. The fire killed three firefighters.

Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died after becoming trapped when the rowhome collapsed. John McMaster spent nearly two weeks in hospitals after the blaze and was permanently injured.

In opening statements, both state prosecutors and Barnett's public defender told jurors they would see the case clearly — either that Barnett was responsible for starting the fire or that the state's case against him doesn't add up.

Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died after becoming trapped when the rowhome collapsed. John McMaster spent nearly two weeks in hospitals after the blaze and was permanently injured.

Recalling the tragedy

McMaster was among several witnesses who took the stand Monday.

He described the moment the rowhome collapsed and the difficult recovery from his burns. McMaster recalled being trapped for about 14 minutes and unable to move as he was pinned beneath the rubble.

He said he had faith his fellow firefighters would rescue him.

"My brothers and sisters just never gave up," McMaster testified. "It took a long while."

Capt. David Guercio, one of the firefighters who responded to the scene, also testified Monday. He said firefighters knew only that people were trapped inside the home when they arrived.

Guercio described trying to rescue Lacayo, who he said was "heavily trapped." It took nearly two hours to remove Lacayo from the rowhome. Sadler and Butrim were found inside after Lacayo was removed.

James Barnett is facing second-degree murder, second-degree arson, and other charges in connection with the Jan. 24, 2022, fire on South Stricker Street. The fire killed three firefighters. CBS News Baltimore

During the state's opening statement, Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Salem described how investigators tied Barnett to the fire, including surveillance footage that captured Barnett and helped investigators track his movements.

Salem said surveillance footage showed Barnett entering the rowhome late on Jan. 23, 2022, and several flashes of light coming from inside. About an hour later, cameras captured smoke coming from the rowhome.

During the state's opening statement, Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Salem described how investigators tied Barnett to the fire, including surveillance footage that captured Barnett and helped investigators track his movements. CBS News Baltimore

Investigators identified Barnett in part by a distinctive jacket he was wearing and a shopping cart he was seen pushing around the neighborhood.

"We are here because what happened was not an accident," Salem told jurors. "I want you to prepare for the fact you will know who went in 205 Stricker Street."

Other witnesses who testified Monday included another firefighter who responded to the fire, a Baltimore Police investigator and family members of the firefighters who were killed.

Maintaining innocence

Barnett's public defender, Jason Rodriguez, gave a shorter opening statement.

Rodriguez told jurors they would hear a "puzzling case" that "doesn't add up" and said the evidence would ultimately show Barnett is innocent.

"Obviously what happened was a tragedy, but a further tragedy is trying to blame ... and criminally hold Mr. Barnett," Rodriguez said.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.