Multiple lanes closed on US 29 South at Maryland 108 in Howard County due to crash
BALTIMORE -- Multiple lanes are closed on US 29 South at Exit 21A, Maryland 108 Clarksville Pike due to a crash, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Three southbound lanes are closed, and three northbound lanes are closed, including both road shoulders.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
