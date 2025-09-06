Area avoidance advised after multi-vehicle accident in Reisterstown injures numerous victims

All lanes are closed on I-795 at Westminister Pike after a multi-vehicle crash, per the Maryland State Highway Administration.

According to Baltimore County Police, a vehicle accident involving a Carroll County ambulance and a tractor-trailer was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The ambulance, which was in emergency mode, was struck by the tractor-trailer at the intersection of Butler Road and Westminister Pike, 21136, as it was responding to a call in Baltimore County.

The tractor-trailer was transporting fuel, but according to police, no leak from the container had been detected.

When police arrived at the scene, they requested assistance from the Maryland State Police as several victims were injured in the crash.

MSP helicopters flew two of the victims to nearby hospitals.

Several others were treated on the scene and taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance.

The Baltimore County Crash Team also responded to the scene and is helping with the investigation.

Baltimore County Police have advised avoiding the area as they investigate the incident.