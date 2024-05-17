Mugatu races against the odds at the Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE - Mugatu has long odds of winning this weekend's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

But, that doesn't mean trainer Jeff Engler is throwing in the white flag.

Mugatu is a 20-1 underdog in the eight-horse field.

Mugatu comes from a relatively modest operation compared to the big shots in the business.

"Small barns don't get the million dollar horses, so for us to participate in a Triple Crown race with a $14,000 purchase is really special and it's obviously special for all our help and everybody at the small tracks," Engler said. "It's a dream and when it happens you just have to enjoy it."

Engler works with a small number of horses, and Mugatu's ownership group goes by the name "Average Joe Racing Stable."

The horse has one win in 12 career starts. He was purchased at a low price, but will attempt to cash in big against the elites on Saturday.

Mugatu will start at the No. 1 gate along the rail.

Engler says the strategy is to lay back at the start and then finish with a late charge.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness.

Post time is 6:50 p.m.

Here's what you need to know about the Preakness Stakes.