The 2024 Preakness Stakes is this Saturday. Here's what to know

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It's almost time for the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course, featuring the best of the best in thoroughbred horse racing.

As Mystik Dan's pursuit of the Triple Crown continues, here's what to know about the tentpole event.

What is Preakness?

The 1 3/16-mile race is the middle jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown, which starts with the Kentucky Derby and ends with the Belmont Stakes. The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The $2 million Preakness Stakes is the 13th of 14 races scheduled at Pimlico on Saturday.

Friday marks the 150th Black-Eyed Susan Day, a running for 3-year-old fillies. The event has long been hailed as "Ladies Day Out" in Baltimore. The event not only draws attention to the fillies on the track but also to the women in the concourse, adorning floral dresses and big hats.

Revelers normally celebrate and watch the race from the infield. Here's where you can buy tickets for both days.

Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Preakness LIVE

There's something for everyone to enjoy at Preakness, even if you're not necessarily into horse racing.

Preakness LIVE, headlined by rapper Jack Harlow, is a full day of live music and entertainment highlighting Baltimore culture. The event also showcases Baltimore's food scene with pop-ups by local restaurants.

Before Jack Harlow, there will be performances by Gryffin, Channel Tres, Frank Walker, and Chantel Jeffries.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to late on Saturday, May 18.

A ticket includes admission to Pimlico Race Course Infield, where attendees can see the live stage and racing events throughout the day.

There are five tiers of ticket choices, ranging in price from $69 to $650. Buy your tickets here.

How to get to Pimlico

Traffic restrictions abound around Pimlico on Preakness Day, so it's a good idea to take public transportation or have someone drop you off.

Here's how to get to Pimlico with public transportation:

LOCAL BUS - LocalLink buses 30, 31, 34, 85, 91 and 94 all stop near the track. The fare is $1.80 one-way and $4.20 for a Day Pass.

LIGHT RAILLINK - Take Light RailLink service to the Cold Spring Lane stop. Then, take the connecting shuttle bus to Pimlico. Shuttle bus service begins at 8 a.m. and return service ends two hours after the Preakness race. A $4.20 Day Pass is required.

METRO SUBWAYLINK - Take Metro SubwayLink to the Rogers Avenue Station. Then, take the connecting shuttle bus to the track. Shuttle bus service begins at 8 a.m. and return service ends two hours after the Preakness race. A $4.20 Day Pass is required.

MARC TRAIN - Take MARC Penn Line service to Baltimore Penn Station. Take the Penn/Camden Light RailLink shuttle bus to the Mt. Royal/MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art) Light RailLink stop and transfer to a northbound train to the Cold Spring Lane stop. Take the connecting shuttle bus service to the track. Shuttle bus service to Pimlico begins at 8 a.m. and return service ends two hours after the Preakness race. A MARC Train ticket and $4.20 Day Pass are required.

What's the weather for Preakness?

It might be a sloppy track this year.

Expect a mostly cloudy day for Black-eyed Susan Day with temps in the 70s.

Unfortunately, the weekend looks wet with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on both days. High rain chances are expected for Preakness including the race Saturday evening.

The last rainy Preakness was in 2017, when Justify won.

Showers will linger into to Sunday as the storm won't be completely out of the picture yet.

Watching from home?

If you're watching from home, coverage of the early races begins at 1:30 p.m. on CNBC and stream on Peacock.

Preakness coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will also be available at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.



