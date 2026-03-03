Man dead after being struck by MTA train in Baltimore

A man is dead after Baltimore Fire officials said he was struck by an MTA train and became trapped Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street, at the Shot Tower Station.

Officials said the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, died despite being quickly extracted and provided with immediate medical care.

Train service was suspended temporarily as the incident is under investigation.

According to MTA officials, a bus bridge was put in place between Lexington Market and Johns Hopkins Hospital. Service delays are expected.