MTA to hold public hearings to set rates for new I-95 express toll lanes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland transportation authority presented a proposal to hold public hearings to set rates for new I-95 express toll lanes.

The 1.1 billion dollar I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension Project started in 2019, and is expected to make travel a little easier for Marylanders.  The remaining question is, how much will those tolls cost? 

The project is expected to relieve congestion and improve travel along the I-95 corridor into Harford County. 

"So much happier...It makes us happier on the interstates.", said truck driver Jarydd Hammond. 

MDTA estimates the ETL Northbound Extension project will generate $11.6 million more in revenue when it is fully opened in 028, increasing to approximately $22.3 million more in revenue by 2035.

The project is planned to be open in phases, with a planned opening to north of MD 152 in 2024.

No official dates have been set for the public hearings for the toll range setting process, but the MTA anticipates they will begin in January.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 5:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

