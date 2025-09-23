MTA mobility services back in operation after cyber incident

Maryland Transit Administration's Mobility Link service is back in operation after a cyberattack last month.

On Aug. 24, the MTA said it was investigating a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some of its systems.

As of Monday, the agency said its core services, including Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC Train, Commuter Bus and Mobility Call-A-Ride, are operating normally.

What services did the cyber-incident impact?

On Monday, the MTA said that it confirmed data loss as a result of the cyber incident. The agency did not specify what data was lost, however.

The incident also impacted MTA's service operations and information systems, including real-time information and call centers, according to the MTA's website. These systems are still being impacted.

Prior to Monday's update, riders were unable to schedule new trips or rebook existing trips for MTA's Mobility paratransit services.

What services have been restored?

MTA's Mobility paratransit services are now operating again, but riders must call instead of scheduling trips online.

Mobility, is a specialized transit service available to people, who because of a disability are functionally unable to get to a bus stop, wait unassisted at a stop or station or board or ride a bus or train by themselves.

Eligible riders can schedule, confirm or adjust trips by calling the MTA mobility reservation number at 410-764-8181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To provide additional support, the MTA has partnered with Hart to Heart, a transportation provider, to assist Mobility riders who use wheelchairs or other devices and have time-sensitive medical appointments.

Riders can call Hart to Heart at 443-573-2037 to arrange urgent medical transportation.

Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance.



