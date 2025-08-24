Maryland Transit Administration says cybersecurity incident is affecting some of its services

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) says it is investigating a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some of its systems.

MTA says the Mobility paratransit services are unable to schedule new trips or rebook existing trips. Also impacted are MTA service operations and information systems, including real-time information and call centers.

MTA's main services (Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail), MARC, Mobility, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus are still operating. However, riders will not see notifications about train arrival or departures at stations.

"We are encouraging all riders, including students taking transit for the first day of school, to allow extra travel time and arrive early at their pick-up locations," MTA said.

MTA says third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement partners are working to assess the extent of the cybersecurity incident and how it started.

Cybersecurity training headquarters relocates to Maryland

A new AI-powered cybersecurity training headquarters in Maryland is expected to create more than 200 jobs in the state.

The global headquarters for IronCircle, a cybersecurity education provider, has relocated to Columbia, Maryland's Merriweather District.

"IronCircle's decision to open their new, global headquarters in Columbia affirms Maryland's growing status as the cyber capital of America," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

IronCircle is used by universities and businesses across the world, according to the company.

According to IronCircle, its platform "leverages the power of artificial intelligence to simulate complex, real-world scenarios reflective of today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

With the new global headquarters in Columbia, the governor's office says this will create opportunities for Maryland's cyber workforce, including roles for cybersecurity contractors and instructors.

"By doubling down on industries of the future like cyber and AI, our administration is growing Maryland's economy and building new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all, Gov. Moore said. "We are thrilled to partner with IronCircle in our work to make Maryland more competitive."

According to the governor's office, Maryland's cyber-defense hubs were key factors in IronCircle decision to relocate to Maryland.