MTA installing safety barriers at Metro subway stations from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins
BALTIMORE - The Maryland Transit Administration is installing safety barriers at all 14 Metro subway stations from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins.
The bright yellow objects create a barrier to prevent passengers from stepping off the platforms between railcars and prevent riders, especially those with visual impairment, from mistaking the gap for a train door opening.
The installation began on December 3 at the Owings Mills Station.
