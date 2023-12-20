Watch CBS News
MTA installing safety barriers at Metro subway stations from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins

Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Transit Administration is installing safety barriers at all 14 Metro subway stations from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins.

The bright yellow objects create a barrier to prevent passengers from stepping off the platforms between railcars and prevent riders, especially those with visual impairment, from mistaking the gap for a train door opening.

The installation began on December 3 at the Owings Mills Station.

Adam Thompson

