Free rides to the polls in Maryland: MTA waives fares on Election Day

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) is offering Maryland residents free rides to get to their polling places on Election Day.

Fares will be waived all day on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Local Bus, Metro Subway Light Rail and Mobility transit routes, the MTA said in a statement.

Polling places in Maryland will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The free rides aim to eliminate any transportation barriers that may deter voters from casting their ballots, according to the MTA.

"The MTA encourages riders to check the location of their assigned polling place and review schedules in the free Transit app," the statement said. "The Transit App includes information on how best to reach voting destinations and real-time service updates. The Transit app also provides predicted arrival times and detailed step-by-step navigation."

MTA users seeking more information are asked to contact the Transit Information Contact Center at 410-539-5000. Certified mobility riders can contact the Mobility Call Center reservation line at 410-764-8181 or online at mta.maryland.gov/mobility.