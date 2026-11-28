A 69-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by an MTA bus in Northwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Crews responded to the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of the crash.

When officers arrived, they were informed that a 69-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit.

The bus remained at the scene.

Later on, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Baltimore Police's Accidental Investigation Unit (AIU) detectives are investigating the crash.

MTA's response

The Maryland Transit Administration issued the following statement in response to the incident:

"On behalf of everyone at the Maryland Transit Administration, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the woman who lost her life this afternoon. Nothing matters more to us than the safety of the people we serve and the communities we travel through, and a loss like this is felt across our entire agency. We are also thinking of our operator, who was taken to the hospital. MTA is cooperating fully with the Baltimore Police Department's investigation," said Tony Bridges, MTA Administrator.

WJZ has requested an update on the condition of the operator involved in the crash. We are awaiting a response.

Previous MTA bus crash

In September, 16 MTA passengers were injured after four juveniles operating a stolen car crashed into a bus in East Baltimore.

Two of the juveniles were critically injured in the wreck. The 16 riders, ages ranging from 2 to 78, sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the intersection of E. Oliver and N. Wolfe streets.

According to a police dispatch call, officers began pursuing the stolen car at the intersection of North Avenue and N. Gay Street before the juveniles sped away. The chase then spanned the Broadway East neighborhood before reaching E. Oliver Street.