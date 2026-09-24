Multiple people hurt in MTA bus crash in East Baltimore

Multiple people are being treated for injuries following an MTA bus crash Thursday in East Baltimore.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Wolfe Street. The scene is located in a school zone near Collington Square Park.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed it responded to a crash involving a bus and at least one other vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Multiple people are being treated for injuries following an MTA bus crash in East Baltimore. CBS News Baltimore

Photos from the scene appear to show the bus off the roadway in a grassy area and a red car with extensive damage.

It's unclear what caused the crash, exactly how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference from the scene to provide more information. CBS News Baltimore has a crew on site and will update this story as more details become available.