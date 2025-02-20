MOVE Maryland coalition formed to support statewide transportation investment projects

Governor Wes Moore announced a new transportation coalition Thursday to support his administration's proposed $420 million annual investment in statewide infrastructure projects.

The MOVE (Mobilizing Opportunities for Vital Economic Growth) Maryland Coalition will support Maryland's transportation investment projects

"You cannot have economic mobility without physical mobility," Moore said during the announcement alongside local officials and transportation advocates. "In partnership, we will create jobs, grow our economy, and make transportation across our state safer and more reliable for all."

The investment plan includes funding for highway safety improvements on I-81 and US 15, bridge repairs, roadway resurfacing, and rehabilitation of Baltimore's Light Rail system. It also allocates funds to enhance the Port of Baltimore's economic competitiveness.

State transportation officials expect to leverage federal funding to expand the annual investment to $695 million in new resources for Maryland's Transportation Trust Fund.

Plans for improving transportation in Maryland

Gov. Moore's administration plans to improve the state's transportation infrastructure. Among its goals are advancing highway safety projects, including improvements on I-81 and US-15.

Other goals include reinvesting in bridge repairs, resurfacing, and road safety enhancement.

Moore also said he wants to rehabilitate the Light Rail system and improve the economic competitiveness and sustainability of the Port of Baltimore.

In January, the governor released his proposed 2026 budget, which allocates $3.63 billion to transportation projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Under the proposed bill, the Maryland State Highway Administration would receive $1.07 billion, while the Maryland Transit Administration would receive $775.2 million. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority would be allocated $523.6 million, and the Maryland Port Administration would receive $428.3 million. Additional funding includes $322.2 million for the Maryland Aviation Administration, $36.2 million for the Secretary's Office, and $25.5 million for the Motor Vehicle Administration.

Governor Wes Moore's proposed transportation budget would allocate more than $160 million to address traffic congestion and collisions while creating new transportation jobs across the state.

The plan is projected to add $420 million in annual revenue to the Maryland Department of Transportation's 2025-2030 program. Of those funds, $44.2 million would be directed to Baltimore County for bridge improvements and widening projects along Interstate 695.