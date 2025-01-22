$3.6 billion allocated for Maryland transportation projects under Gov. Moore's proposed 2026 budget

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Department of Transportation would receive $3.63 billion under Gov. Wes Moore's proposed 2026 budget.

The funds would be split among several agencies and would be used to improve and maintain transportation infrastructure across the state, including roads and bridges, transit networks and airports.

Under the proposed bill, the following agencies would receive funds:

The Maryland State Highway Administration would receive $1.07 billion

The Maryland Transit Administration would receive $775.2 million

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority would receive $523.6 million

The Maryland Port Administration would receive $428.3 million

The Maryland Aviation Administration would receive $322.2 million

The Secretary's Office would receive $36.2 million

The Motor Vehicle Administration would receive $25.5 million

Maryland transportation projects

The funds allotted for transportation improvements would be used for different projects, under the governor's proposed budget.

According to Gov. Moore, the budget would invest more than $160 million to address traffic congestion and collision while also adding transportation jobs. The budget would also add $420 million in annual revenue to the Maryland Department of Transportation's 2025 to 2030 program.

In Baltimore County, $44.2 million would be used for various bridge and widening improvements along I-695, according to the proposed budget. It's currently unclear if any of those funds would be used to replace the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was hit by a container ship and collapsed in March 2024.

In Carroll County, $1.2 million would be allocated to replacing bridges on MD-91 near MD-140 and $300,000 would be used to plan and design upgrades to MD-32 from 2nd Street to Main Street.

In Frederick County, $7.4 million would be used to plan and design construction upgrades to US-15. The long-awaited improvements will benefit local communities and businesses, Gov. Moore said.

"U.S. 15 is one of the most important pathways for commerce in our state, and it's also one of the most dangerous. We knew we needed to act, and that's exactly what we've done," the governor said.

The project includes increasing safety by focusing on areas where vehicles enter and exit the highway.

The project would also widen the section between Frederick Freeway and Liberty Road by adding a third travel lane in each direction. According to the governor, this area of US-15 is known as a high-crash area with 574 crashes reported between 2020 and 2023.

"Over a 20-month period, our Division of Fire and Rescue Services transported a total of 146 patients to the hospital with injuries received in accidents along this stretch," Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said.

Gov. Moore's proposed 2026 budget requires approval by the Maryland General Assembly.