Motorcycle driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Harford County, state police says

A motorcycle driver died after crashing into a tractor-trailer Monday evening in Harford County, the Maryland State Police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., investigators said the motorcycle driver failed to yield and collided with the truck in the area of S. Philadelphia Boulevard at Old Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Crash in Aberdeen leaves father, son dead

On April 14, a father and his 14-year-old son were killed in a crash at the intersection of Route 22 and North Stepney Road in Aberdeen.

Maryland State Police said 33-year-old Tyler Lingenfelter was driving his children when he crossed over the center lanes and into oncoming traffic where he crashed with a box truck. Cameron Lingenfelter died at the hospital.

"I just want them both to be remembered as being loved. I want them to know they were loved," Chantella Lingenfelter, Tyler's wife and Cameron's mother, told WJZ..

Chantella Lingenfelter said her husband was taking the two youngest children to daycare.

Harford County multi-vehicle crash

State police responded to a nine-vehicle crash on I-95 in Harford County on Sunday. The crash happened near mile marker 72.

The lanes were closed for only a short time, according to troopers.

Deadly crash on I-70

Troopers said two passengers in a box truck died in a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-70 in Frederick County on Sunday, which closed all lanes in both directions for hours.

State police said a BMW bumped into the rear of the box truck, sending it across the center median and into the tractor-trailer headed in the opposite direction. The passengers of the box truck died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and the tractor-trailer were airlifted to Shock Trauma.

The box truck and the tractor-trailer caught fire after being knocked off the highway. The two people in the box truck died at the scene, according to state police.