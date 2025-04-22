Watch CBS News
Local News

Family, community grieving after father, son killed in Harford County crash

By
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Paul

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland community grieves death of father, son in vehicle crash
Maryland community grieves death of father, son in vehicle crash 02:54

A memorial sits at the intersection of Route 22 and North Stepney Road in Aberdeen in the wake of a crash that killed a father and his son on April 14.

Tyler Lingenfelter, 33, was driving his children when he crossed over the center lanes into oncoming traffic and hit a box truck, according to Maryland State Police.

Lingenfelter died at the scene, and 14-year-old Cameron died at the hospital, troopers said.

"I looked at Cameron's location and saw he was stopped, and I didn't think anything at first," said Chantella Lingenfelter, Cameron's mother and Tyler's wife. "So I tried calling him and he didn't answer."

maryland-crash2.png
Havre De Grace crash Contributed photo

The two youngest sons in the car -- ages 2 and 4 -- were also taken to the hospital, as were two in the box truck and the driver of a Transit van. 

Aftermath of the crash

The Lingenfelter family, from Havre De Grace, and their community are devastated by the deadly three-vehicle crash.

Chantella Lingenfelter said her husband was taking their youngest children to daycare around 10 a.m. when they crashed. She told WJZ she started to panic when she couldn't reach her husband or oldest son.

"So I tried calling Tyler's phone, which went immediately straight to voicemail," Chantella Lingenfelter said. "After that, I checked the OnStar in my vehicle, and it said my truck was still pinned at the same location."

maryland-crash3.png
Havre De Grace crash Contributed photo

Chantella Lingenfelter described the heartbreaking aftermath of the crash.

"My heart felt it, unfortunately," she said. "I think it was like 12 minutes, and my heart felt like it was breaking."

Chantella Lingenfelter said it's hard to forget when she saw Cameron at the hospital.   

"I think I gathered my peace when Cameron was still at the hospital, and he was still warm," she said. "And the fact that I made the decision not to let my child suffer because he was suffering and I did not like that."

"They were loved"

Chantella Lingenfelter said Cameron was an athlete who loved to ride his dirt bike and eat pizza with his friends at Pats. She said Tyler was "Mr. Fix It" and was "an amazing father."

"I just want them both to be remembered as being loved. I want them to know they were loved," said Chantella Lingenfelter.

Chantella Lingenfelter stressed how appreciative she is of the Havre De Grace community for all their help and support, and community members can donate to an online fundraiser to help the family during this difficult time.

Ashley Paul
ashley-paul-web-bio-picture.jpg

Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.