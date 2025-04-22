Family, community grieving after father, son killed in Harford County crash

A memorial sits at the intersection of Route 22 and North Stepney Road in Aberdeen in the wake of a crash that killed a father and his son on April 14.

Tyler Lingenfelter, 33, was driving his children when he crossed over the center lanes into oncoming traffic and hit a box truck, according to Maryland State Police.

Lingenfelter died at the scene, and 14-year-old Cameron died at the hospital, troopers said.

"I looked at Cameron's location and saw he was stopped, and I didn't think anything at first," said Chantella Lingenfelter, Cameron's mother and Tyler's wife. "So I tried calling him and he didn't answer."

Havre De Grace crash Contributed photo

The two youngest sons in the car -- ages 2 and 4 -- were also taken to the hospital, as were two in the box truck and the driver of a Transit van.

Aftermath of the crash

The Lingenfelter family, from Havre De Grace, and their community are devastated by the deadly three-vehicle crash.

Chantella Lingenfelter said her husband was taking their youngest children to daycare around 10 a.m. when they crashed. She told WJZ she started to panic when she couldn't reach her husband or oldest son.

"So I tried calling Tyler's phone, which went immediately straight to voicemail," Chantella Lingenfelter said. "After that, I checked the OnStar in my vehicle, and it said my truck was still pinned at the same location."

Havre De Grace crash Contributed photo

Chantella Lingenfelter described the heartbreaking aftermath of the crash.

"My heart felt it, unfortunately," she said. "I think it was like 12 minutes, and my heart felt like it was breaking."

Chantella Lingenfelter said it's hard to forget when she saw Cameron at the hospital.

"I think I gathered my peace when Cameron was still at the hospital, and he was still warm," she said. "And the fact that I made the decision not to let my child suffer because he was suffering and I did not like that."

"They were loved"

Chantella Lingenfelter said Cameron was an athlete who loved to ride his dirt bike and eat pizza with his friends at Pats. She said Tyler was "Mr. Fix It" and was "an amazing father."

"I just want them both to be remembered as being loved. I want them to know they were loved," said Chantella Lingenfelter.

Chantella Lingenfelter stressed how appreciative she is of the Havre De Grace community for all their help and support, and community members can donate to an online fundraiser to help the family during this difficult time.