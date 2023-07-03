Mother shares heartbreak after Baltimore mass shooting; video shows chaos in Brooklyn neighborhood
BALTIMORE - You can hear shot after shot in the video of the Brooklyn mass shooting WJZ obtained.
Police confirm at least two weapons were used—possibly more. The acting commissioner said authorities are looking at social media posts, including one on the MurderInk Instagram page showing someone with a weapon.
"That young man is a suspect in the crime because he had a weapon at the scene. Anyone who had a weapon at the scene will be one of our suspects until we eliminate that they are not, so we want to speak to them," said acting Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley.
The police union said BPD was short officers with just seven working patrol in the Southern District at the time of the shooting.
"Staffing was not an issue," Worley said. "We had multiple officers deployed at other locations in the city that we could have moved there."
The shooting took place at the Brooklyn Day event, which has been going on for decades.
Police are evaluating their response.
"The conversation to deploy more resources was too late by the time we got there. The incident already occurred," Worley said.
The mother of Aaliyah Gonzalez wrote on Facebook, "MY BABY!!! Worst day of my life! I cannot do life without her. I NEED HER!!Why would they do this to a perfect angel. I love you so much baby. I didn't get there fast enough. God this is a mistake!!! Please!!"
She wrote about her daughter recently turning 18 and graduating high school and said she had been accepted into multiple colleges.
There is now a $28,000 reward being offered in the case as the FBI and ATF assist.
Danny Gonzalez, who is not related to the victim who died, told Hellgren he keeps his own son inside.
"Keep your kids at home, and you're going to keep them alive because this is constant. It's got to stop," he said.
