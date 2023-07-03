Brooklyn Homes residents march against violence in wake of Baltimore mass shooting

Brooklyn Homes residents to march against violence in wake of Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE - The Brooklyn Homes community in South Baltimore is still reeling from a mass shooting that rocked their neighborhood block party over the weekend.

Police said two people died - 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi - and 28 others were injured, ranging between the ages of 13 to 32.

Baltimore was the latest U.S. city wrecked by a devastating mass shooting after police said multiple gunmen fired shots early Sunday at a community block party, called "Brooklyn Day."

Just days after the shooting, community members and community leaders are cleaning up and attempting to rally.

On Monday, people gathered in the Brooklyn community for a vigil and a march against gun violence.

