Mother of 5-year-old girl found dead in East Baltimore to appear in court Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A couple is facing child abuse charges after their five-year-old daughter was found dead in their East Baltimore home on Monday.

Bernice and Gerald Byrd are accused of child abuse resulting in the death of their five-year-old daughter, Zona Byrd, who was found dead in their home appearing malnourished and underweight, according to court documents. Three other children were removed from the home; one required hospitalization.

Bernice Byrd will appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Gerald Byrd appeared in court Wednesday and is being held without bail. His wife's court appearance was postponed by a day after she was placed on suicide watch at the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women.

This case began Monday when Baltimore police responded to 2210 Aiken Street for a report of a five-year-old who was unresponsive.

According to court documents, the five-year-old's aunt called police saying her sister Bernice found her daughter Zona in an upstairs bedroom unresponsive. Zona, who the aunt described as "ice cold" and "not moving," was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to the police report, neither parent took responsibility for feeding Zona nor could they state the last time she was fed. The parents indicated the children were going through the garbage to find food.

They are charged with child abuse resulting in death and several related charges.

According to police, three other children were taken from the home.

One of them, six years old, was also severely malnourished, only weighing 35 pounds.

After searching the home, detectives found the freezer was packed with meat and a locked bedroom closet contained several non-perishable food items that were out of the children's reach.

In court Wednesday, the state's attorney's office said this case shocks the conscience.

The child's father, Gerald Byrd, remains behind bars. His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet.

After Thursday's bail hearing, Bernice Byrd is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in November.