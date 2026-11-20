The heartbroken mother of Niyah Hailey, who was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore Thursday night, is sharing the story of her daughter's life.

Police are now offering an $8,000 reward in the case.

The Baltimore Police Department is offering $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the killing of Niyah Bailey. Baltimore Police Department

A mother's pain

30-year-old Niyah Hailey loved to sing. She played the flute and got involved in acting and modeling from an early age.

Her mother spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren from her home in North Carolina, where she is raising Niyah's 3 children—ages 2, 5, and 8.

She asked us not to use her name.

"She was sweet," her mother said. "She was kind, and she was my baby girl."

Niyah Bailey (right) poses for a photo with her mother. The Hailey Family

Niyah was shot multiple times on North Howard Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. She received medical care at the scene but died at the hospital, Baltimore police told WJZ Investigates.

The light rail runs next to the area where she was killed.

It is less than a block from CFG Bank Arena and a block from the Hippodrome theater in the heart of downtown Baltimore between Baltimore and Fayette Streets.

On the following day, WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren, returned to the scene of the shooting at the unit block of N. Howard Street. Mike Hellgren

"I spoke with her yesterday afternoon around 2 o'clock, and she said she was getting dressed and she was going to go outside," her mother said. "She hangs around downtown, and I've been telling her for years that that's not a good place to hang out."

Her mother says her daughter was in a toxic relationship, but she is not sure why anyone would want to hurt her and is also unsure whether she was the intended target.

Niyah Hailey was shot near CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore. The Hailey Family

"I do want the right person brought to justice because bringing the right person to justice may at some point save somebody else's child and save another mother from going through what I have to go through," her mother said.

Leaving Baltimore

Niyah's mother said her daughter did have some mental health challenges.

She also overcame obstacles in her life, including getting hit head-on by a tow truck—an incident that left her with brain damage after nine months in the hospital.

The family moved to North Carolina for a more peaceful environment than they had in Baltimore and wanted Niyah to come, too.

Her older sister planned to get her a train ticket this week.

"It has become a great benefit for me and my grandchildren. They get to live life. They get to have fun. They don't have to worry about police sirens," Niyah's mother said about the move out of Baltimore.

She said her daughter "was the person who danced to the beat of her own drum. She wanted to always do things her way."

Demanding justice

As police search for suspects, Niyah's mother said it is important that an arrest is made in the case.

"They do need a consequence for their actions—to know that what they did was wrong—because if not, they'll go out here and do it again and again and again," she said.

All she has now are memories of her daughter, and she plans to make sure her grandchildren know what a bright light their mother was.

"To know Niyah was to love her," she said.

Numerous photos of Niyah were shared with WJZ by the Hailey family. The Hailey Family

Anyone with tips should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. Tipsters can remain anonymous.