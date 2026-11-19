A 30-year-old woman died after she was shot Thursday evening near CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the unit block of N. Howard Street, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.