Mother mourns 18-year-old daughter killed in brutal North Baltimore home invasion

BALTIMORE -- The mother of an 18-year-old woman killed in what one witness described as a violent home invasion is mourning the loss of her child.

Jesika Tetlow died during a home invasion that happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road just off York Road in North Baltimore.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to Susannah Tetlow, the heartbroken mother of Jesika.

"She was a decent, normal 18-year-old," Tetlow said. "I don't understand why anyone would shoot my daughter."

A survivor of the attack—who asked WJZ to conceal his identity—described five masked gunmen entering the home through an unlocked back door and tying the victims up before shooting and killing Jesika.

"I guess they came in one by one, just started taping us down, taping our arms and our back, our legs," the survivor said. "They just started raiding the house."

He said the men became upset because Jesika still had her phone and that is why they shot her.

"They sent her upstairs. I told her to comply," the witness said. "They go upstairs, get the phone, come downstairs, put her back on the floor, put the pillow right over us. They said only one person has to leave, has to die. They started walking out, and then that's when they let off two shots to her head with the pillow over it."

Police have been tight-lipped about their investigation.

Jesika's mother has many questions and is trying to make sense of it all.

"I need help figuring out why they did it and who they are," Tetlow said. "Who are these people who are so brazen and go in and kill my daughter but not show their face and hide behind masks?"

Tetlow calls her daughter her "sunshine" and said she loved people and animals. She has no idea why someone would want to kill her and pleaded for people to come forward with tips.

"There are so many unsolved murders in Baltimore. This has to stop," Tetlow said.

The survivor told WJZ the brutal crime happened while a baby was in the room with the victims.

"Now, I'm in fear of my own life," the survivor said. "This city is not safe."

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous with your tips.