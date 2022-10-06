Most Maryland voters in favor of legalized marijuana, new poll shows

BALTIMORE - A new survey finds the majority of Marylanders are in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.

According to a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll, nearly 3 in 4 registered voters are in favor.

If the ballot measure passes in November, it would legal recreational marijuana for adults over 21 in July of 2023.

The poll showed that 73 percent of Marylanders support legalized marijuana.

According to the Washington Post, 80 percent of young voters under the age of 40 are in favor of legalization.

Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023. Currently, medicinal marijuana use is legal in Maryland.

If Maryland votes yes on the ballot question -- "Do you favor the legalization of adult–use cannabis in the State of Maryland?" then HB 837 will go into effect.

The bill would allow Marylanders to possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational cannabis without penalty. Possession of over 1.5 ounces of cannabis and up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis would be reduced to a civil offense rather than a misdemeanor.

If passed, Maryland would be the 20th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana.

According to the Goucher College Poll, 59 percent of registered voters said they would vote yes for legalization.