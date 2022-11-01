Mosby must pay $1K a month to court for expert witnesses in federal case

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby must pay $1,000 a month to the U.S. District Court of Maryland to reimburse the court for expert witnesses in the federal criminal case against her, according to a court document filed Monday.

Judge Lydia Griggsby ruled in July the court would help cover the cost of her defense after she found Mosby could not afford expert witnesses.

Mosby requested the assistance through the Criminal Justice Act, which allows court funding to defendants who are found to be "financially unable to obtain expert services necessary for an adequate defense," according to the order.

The judge did determine that Mosby has "sufficient financial resources" to reimburse the court, so she will pay the $1,000 every 30 days beginning on Nov. 30 until the outstanding Criminal Justice Act funds are paid in full, according to a Monday court filing.

The cost of Mosby's expert defense was not disclosed, so it is unclear how long she's expected to make the payments.

Mosby makes a salary of about $248,000 as Baltimore City's top prosecutor. She is expected to leave office in January after she was defeated in July's primary by Ivan Bates.

Prosecutors allege Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications for two Florida properties.

Mosby has pleaded not guilty to all four counts. She has vowed to clear her name of the allegations, which her defense has characterized as being "politically motivated."

Her trial, which had been postponed until March 27, 2023, is expected to last three weeks.