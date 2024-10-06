Morgan State's "Magnificent Marching Machine" selected to perform at 137th Rose Parade in 2026

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University's "Magnificent Marching Machine" has been selected to perform in the 137th Rose Parade in 2026.

The announcement was made during a halftime presentation at the university's homecoming football game against Lincoln University Pennsylvania on Saturday. Band members wove the Pasadena Tournament of Roses flag as others arranged themselves to spell out the word "Rose".

"The selection of Morgan's Magnificent Marching Machine to participate in the 137th Rose Parade is a major achievement, not just for our band but for the entire Morgan community. This historic opportunity allows us to showcase the exceptional talent, energy and spirit of our students on an international stage," said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. "This is an extraordinary moment of pride for Morgan, and I do not doubt that the world will be as captivated by the Magnificent Marching Machine as we are every time they take the field."

The marching machine is one step closer to completing the "Triple Crown" of parade events, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day, Rose, and U.S. Presidential Inauguration Parade.

In 2019 the band participated in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and with the U.S. Presidential Inauguration coming up in January 2025, the band hopes to be selected and complete the trifecta.

"It is an honor for our university to be invited, and a great opportunity for our students and marching band program to be highlighted globally," Dr. Jorim Reid, Director of the Bands said. "We look forward to our turn to participate in what's known as 'The Granddaddy of Them All.'"

According to the Baltimore Banner, about 150 students make up the band, which has played at NFL games, in the World Series, and in the Chris Rock movie "Head of State".

In July, the band made history as the first HBCU to perform during the annual D-Day memorial parade in Normandy, France.