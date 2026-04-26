Morgan State's Erick Hunter gets NFL chance as undrafted free agent with Detroit Lions

Morgan State's star linebacker, Erick Hunter, will be getting his shot in the National Football League, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions.

Hunter went undrafted after three days of this weekend's NFL Draft.

In 2025, Hunter's former Morgan State teammate, Elijah Williams, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings and made it on the 53-man roster.

Hunter puts his stamp on Morgan State

Hunter, from Prince George's County, Maryland, was one of the most dynamic defensive players in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). He earned FCS All-American honors and all-conference first-team accolades.

Hunter started all 12 games in 2025 and led the MEAC conference with 102 tackles. He also tallied 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, five quarterback hurries, and an interception.

He is second all-time on Morgan State's all-time tackles list with 298.