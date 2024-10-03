Morgan State University enhances security for homecoming one year after campus shooting

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University is increasing security measures for this year's homecoming events, one year after a mass shooting on campus left five people injured, including four students.

The incident occurred during last year's homecoming festivities and involved a dispute between two groups. A 17- and 18-year-old were arrested in connection with the shooting.

This year, the university is determined to ensure a safe and enjoyable homecoming experience. A comprehensive security plan has been rolled out, featuring increased police presence and new technology.

"In order to have a safe, family-oriented homecoming, we have to make sure that we work in partnership," said a university spokesperson.

More than 200 officers from the Morgan State University Police Department will be present, supported by technology such as aerial drones, license plate readers, and additional security cameras. Weapons detection technology will also be in place, as weapons are prohibited on campus.

Chief of the Morgan State University Police Department, Lance Hatcher, said that much of the security effort will go unnoticed.

"There's a lot of things behind the scenes, and a lot of things that we're doing that will not be seen," Hatcher said. "Just because you don't see a police officer, which you will see a lot of them, does not mean that you're not standing right next to one."

Campus buildings will close by 3 p.m. on homecoming day to enhance safety, and stricter enforcement will be in place for those who disturb the peace or break the law.

"If you are disturbing the peace here, we will warn you," Hatcher added. "If it continues, we will escort you off campus, and if you commit a crime, you will be subjected to full prosecution."



Hatcher explained that parts of this security plan were implemented last year. You can read more about the plan by visiting Morgan State University's website.