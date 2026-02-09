3rd suspect arrested in murder of former Baltimore university basketball star Blake Bozeman

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2023 murder of Morgan State University basketball player Blake Bozeman, according to police in Washington, D.C.

Bozeman died after a shooting at Cru Lounge in Northeast D.C. on Sept. 23, 2023. Two other men and a woman were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Bozeman was 31 at the time of his death.

On February 5, Frank Johnson Jr., 43, of Camp Springs, Maryland, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

In March 2025, police in D.C. arrested two suspects in connection with Bozeman's killing.

Cotey Wynn, 44, and Antwan Shelton, 41, both from Washington, D.C., were charged with first-degree murder.

Bozeman played for Morgan State between 2011 and 2015. He was married and left behind three children.

"The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his, and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete," Morgan State University said in a statement following Bozeman's death.

After leaving Morgan State, Bozeman became a realtor and began mentoring student athletes, his parents said.

Blake Bozeman's father, Todd Bozeman, was Morgan State University's all-time winning men's basketball coach.

"Blake did a lot," Todd Bozeman said. "He was devoted to helping athletes transition. He started this group – it's called the Pivot Group, and it's about pivoting outside of athletics into the business world."