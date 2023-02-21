Morgan State beats conference leader Howard with NBA legend Magic Johnson in attendance

BALTIMORE - NBA legend Magic Johnson not only toured Morgan State University on Monday, but he also took in a basketball game at Hill Field House.

Johnson was sitting courtside as the Bears hosted Howard in a MEAC basketball showdown.

He interacted with the fans and tossed t-shirts into the crowd.

And, Morgan State used a little "magic" to defeat conference-leader Howard, 89-76.

Will Thomas scored a game-high 24 points to lead Morgan State. Lewis Djonkam chipped in 17, and Isaiah Burke and Kamron Hobbs each netted 14.

Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer who played with the Los Angeles Lakers, was at the HBCU campus, which uses the food service operation SodexoMAGIC, a company chaired by Johnson.